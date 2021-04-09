To the editor:
Salem needs a change in the corner office. The overbuilding in Salem does not benefit the residents and is negatively changing the Salem landscape with each new high-rise built. Former commercial properties have become residential high-rises with first-floor offices/stores/etc. Most Salem residents cannot afford these apartments so are being forced to leave Salem. Salem’s beauty is being destroyed as each new high-rise is built.
As people fill these high-rises, our population will increase but our infrastructure will deteriorate. Our water system is more than 100 years old with breaks continually happening.
What about our school system? Our experienced administrators and teachers are leaving the system, putting our children and grandchildren’s education in jeopardy. This is a huge problem for our education system.
Tourism is a great secondary source of income for the businesses downtown but tourism overrides the interests of the residents of Salem. Salem residents don’t benefit from the influx of tourists — I am sure these same tourists would be upset if their city/town turned into a “just for tourists” attraction.
We need someone able to view our city with a clear eye and keep Salem’s residents and taxpayers needs in the forefront. That is why we are voting for Steve Dibble for mayor. Steve is a caring, helpful and compassionate person who holds his Ward and his city close to his heart. Steve cares for Salem and all her residents. During the pandemic he assisted all residents by reaching out to community members to make masks, which he delivered to those who needed a mask. In the years we have known Steve he has done much to help our city’s needs.
Frank and Mary Anne Silva
Salem
