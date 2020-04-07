To the editor:
I am writing to express my disappointment in the Danvers Public Schools’ response to COVID-19 and plans for the Danvers elementary schools. In Superintendent Lisa Dana’s March 19 letter, she suggested parents “take time with your family to create a daily routine with your child(ren), go for a walk or play outside, read books, and play games.”
These suggestions are not feasible for parents who are trying to work from home. During the first week, I was understanding of the circumstances and that it would take some time to get work home. However, in subsequent weeks I have received just one sheet per week of optional learning activities. The enclosed activities took my child less than a day to complete, and I am left to lesson plan for the remainder.
First, this is nearly impossible to oversee when working full time from home. Secondly, this is the school’s job. They are being paid to educate our children and are failing by not providing sufficient learning opportunities to support their growth. The schools have had three weeks to prepare and still are not offering what our children need to learn. In addition, the fact that they are “honoring” April vacation by not providing work during that during that time shows an increasing disregard for the routines that we have been working so hard to create for for our children, as it will be an additional disruption and we will again be left to “homeschool” without any guidance.
Melinda Vining
Danvers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.