To the editor:
I am disappointed by Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to “blank” his presidential vote. His willingness to break from today’s Republican norms has been important in his often good leadership of the commonwealth, and demonstrates that his political ideology is not divorced from his sense of morality.
When his own party offered a candidate whose policy agenda and personal conduct are morally bankrupt, Baker had the good sense to distance himself. The Democrats offered an admittedly imperfect, but no doubt better alternative with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Better because the Biden/Harris ticket takes seriously our urgent imperative to end white supremacy, and tackle climate change and human rights violations. Better because they seek to improve our COVID-19 response and access to affordable healthcare for all Americans. Better because they will work to enhance educational opportunities for youth. And better because they wish to safeguard our fragile environment.
Leaving his ballot blank, trusting that his fellow Massachusetts residents will make the right choice for him, is an exercise in privilege, one that folks in at least 12 battleground states don’t have. When voters “blank” their votes, they vote for the status quo, which is simply unacceptable for leadership in our state. Next time, Governor, exercise true political courage and stand in solidarity with our most vulnerable neighbors.
Laura Brosnan
Beverly
