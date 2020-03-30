To the editor:
A true test of a community’s resiliency is its capacity to adjust and adapt in the face of adversity. Under the COVID-19 outbreak, Salem citizens have had to alter every aspect of their lives to adapt to a new normal that seems to shift by the hour. This included change by our city’s leadership and governing bodies, who quickly learned new technology to keep important government business moving forward in the time of social distancing.
I was deeply disappointed to see The Salem News devote the majority of its front-page coverage of the City Council’s historic first virtual meeting in its 184 -year history to highlight the unfortunate internet trolling that briefly hijacked the event. Not only did the article’s focus on internet trolls further amplify their hate speech, it also satisfied their desire for attention. The coverage overshadowed the hard work and preparation by our city clerk and IT staff to ensure the meeting’s success, as well as the City Council’s commitment to fulfill their jobs under unprecedented circumstances.
During this time of crisis, citizens rely on local newspapers to stay informed on news that is closest to home. During her presentation to the City Council on Thursday evening, Mayor Kim Driscoll provided an update on the number of positive cases in Salem (16 as of this writing) and the city’s efforts in assembling stakeholder teams to address current needs and strategize on long-term recovery in areas of food security, housing, economic revitalization, among others. As stewards of the city’s finances, members of the Council offered thoughtful questions on the mayor’s request for $250,000 in emergency response funds before swiftly approving this important resource. These were key matters that should have been included in The Salem News’ coverage of the meeting.
We are bombarded by a constant stream of bad news these days. The Salem News must make an effort to highlight the outpouring of generosity and compassion of our community in response to this crisis, especially when positive news is in such short supply. In our meeting, the City Council learned from the mayor that more than 400 people have used salem.com/together to sign up as volunteers. Further, Salem Public Schools have provided more than 12,000 meals to children under 18 since the closure of our schools. Celebrating these small community wins go a long way to boost morale and our local newspaper is a critical conduit for sharing these messages.
I thank The Salem News for providing an important public service and hope our newspaper of record will continue to deliver content that Salemites need and deserve during this extraordinary time of our lives.
Christine Madore
Ward 2 city councilor
Salem
