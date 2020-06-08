To the editor:
This is a letter I should have sent long ago.
I could have raised my voice against police brutality before May 25, when George Floyd was killed in Minnesota. I could have spoken out against the unjust treatment of communities of color by law enforcement before March 13, after Breonna Taylor’s death in Kentucky. I could have taken action sometime last year, when more than 1,000 Americans lost their lives in police shootouts -- black Americans at a rate twice that of white Americans.
I could have, and should have, spoken out before today. So should all of us, even here in what we perceive as safe and just Salem. Because no one thinks it can happen in their backyard until it does.
Racialized police violence is an institutional issue. Rather than a few bad apples spoiling the bunch, it’s more accurate to say that the good apples --the upstanding officers committed to justice that characterize the police in Salem and so many other communities -- make it too easy to say that the bunch is fine as it is; no systemic changes are needed. But the truth is simple. Police are part of our community, their salaries paid with our taxes, their mandate our collective safety and the protection of our rights. It’s our job to make sure their conduct matches our values.
If a member of any other profession demonstrated the murderous cruelty of Officer Derek Chauvin and his accomplices, we would not only demand prosecution for that individual, but also swift action to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Massachusetts blazed this trail when we took the lead in holding the Catholic Church accountable for the harm caused to children, after too many decades of sweeping clerical abuse under the rug. It’s time to take the lead again.
There are more than 18,000 police forces in the United States, and no uniform standards in how officers are trained. Many police forces do not have internal affairs divisions, and those that do don’t always have clear policies on how investigations should be conducted. There are wide disparities in de-escalation tactics, implicit bias and sensitivity training, and even use-of-force protocols from department to department. These disparities don’t just harm the public, they harm officers too. Police officers have some of the highest rates of PTSD and the highest rate of suicide of any profession in America, according to the Ruderman Family Foundation. A commitment to high-quality training nationwide would give officers the tools to reduce their exposure to trauma and violence.
This lack of standardization also makes it difficult to root out bad cops or bad practices. The FBI has tracked concerted campaigns of infiltration by white supremacists into law enforcement agencies for years. These bad actors, or “ghost skins,” attempt to normalize racial animus, recruit police for hate groups, and accelerate altercations between police and minority communities.
Since the 1980s, police departments have been able to purchase military gear, leading not to more safety but to an increase in hostile encounters between police and public that have disproportionately ended in attacks on communities of color. The Fraternal Order of Police, the nation’s largest police union, has consistently pushed back against anti-police brutality and civil rights movements.
In most cities in America, including Salem, police salaries top municipal rolls. Law enforcement is one of the top budget expenditures, with percentages only growing as crime rates are falling. The United States has more than double the amount of police per capita as China and India, according to the Center for Popular Democracy. And profit motives in incarceration all but guarantee that without a demand for change, trends in policing will remain intrusive, biased, and confrontational.
It’s not too late. We can do better.
We can demand state and national standards in police training that prioritize nonviolence and restorative justice. We can set recertification deadlines and mandatory interventions for police involved in violent incidents, as we do in many other well-regulated fields. We can be creative and intentional when building local and state budgets, deploying increased resources to homelessness, mental health, poverty, and social issues. We can develop oversight practices for internal investigations and ask hard questions about the numbers, equipment, and funding that our police departments really need.
We can stand up with our neighbors when their communities are hit by police violence, believe and amplify their voices when they raise them in protest of unjust practices. And we can stay vigilant, involved, and openhearted even when George Floyd’s name disappears off the front page.
It would be a mistake to think that the actions outlined above are ‘enough.’ There is no such thing as enough. Many will engage more deeply with the topic of police brutality after this week, and movement leaders new and old will undoubtedly develop a program of reform that will demand our attention and activism. But every journey starts with a few small steps. I should have taken mine sooner. But I can start today.
Sarah Thomas
Salem
