To the editor:
I have read the recent headlines with demands to re-open schools while across the nation the virus rages, and I despair for America. We need immediate action to halt the madness of “re-open at all costs.” Americans should not fear economic disaster by not returning to work in unsafe conditions where they could face death.
We need assistance for citizens, not corporations. And there is no earthly reason why states that having rising cases should send children and teachers into the line of fire or risk seeing the public school system paid for by our tax dollars forced toward privatization. Our nation is in trouble, and we need real leaders with realistic, sound ideas to step forward and guide our nation away from cruelty and dystopian madness.
Cristina Rivera
Beverly
||||