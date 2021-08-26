To the editor:
The Salem News says Eversource has 1.4 million customers, and National Grid has 1.3 million customers (“Hi-tech meters could hike electric bills,” Aug. 25). These 2.7 million customers are being asked to pay for upgrading their meters to be remote.
Let’s think about that. They will lay off hundreds of IBEW union workers and retire their entire fleet of meter reading vehicles for significant savings. Recent mandates will require us to get electric vehicles and electric heat, resulting in gigantic sales growth and profits for them. Money will be pouring into the electric companies and their stock holders’ pockets. Our shrinking pockets are at the mercy of these giant corporations and government mandates.
The electric companies shouldn’t be allowed to “tax the little guy,” who is shackled to the service they provide. They should bond this upgrade, and pay the bond from their future windfall profits. Considering cost for this upgrade to be part of the Green New Deal is like putting lipstick on a greedy pig at the trough.
Beatrice Heinze
Beverly