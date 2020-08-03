To the editor:
I rue the day when the historic scientific discoveries by Christopher Columbus are removed from Beverly’s education.
In the late 1400s, a new idea was debated in the best universities of Europe: the concept that earth was an orb rotating around the sun. Euclid’s book “Elements” was published in Venice in 1482, and Regiomontanus’ “Tables of Directions” on spherical astronomy was published in 1490 in Augsberg. Copernicus contributed to theoretical discussions at the University of Bologna. The Roman Catholic Pope called these ideas heresy and stifled them.
Christopher Columbus believed the theory. Bravely he wanted prove it by sailing west to go east. With Italian support banned, he approached the Spanish royalty for funding, and set sail in 1492 on his scientific adventure. When his ships spotted land, all praises went to his navigator, Amerigo Vespucci. Columbus named this new land America in his honor.
Fast forward to 2020. The statue of Columbus was beheaded. Columbus Day will be Indigenous People Day in Massachusetts. The scientific proof by Columbus will be expunged from Beverly schools in October 2020.
History repeats itself! In 1492 The Pope shunned Columbus as a heretic, and stifled his dreams. In 2020, “social-emotional learning” shunned Columbus and stifled the truth, renaming science as bullying.
What next? We removed the name Columbus. Will we have to remove the name America? America, home of the free and the brave. In 2020 the words America, free, and brave are subject to public ridicule by ignorant, emotional protesters.
Return to logic. Recognize scientific discovery, and the brilliant minds that proved the facts. Keep Columbus, and keep the name America!
Beatrice Heinze
Beverly
