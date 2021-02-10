To the editor:
Every day I’ve been putting in a couple of hours searching for a COVID-19 vaccine for my husband, who’s a second-phase qualifier (and computer-avoidant).
When I started out last week, I was filled with hope, asking him, “What do you prefer, Walgreens, CVS, Stop & Shop or the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers?” He thought the hotel with its vast ballroom and chandeliers sounded nice. I promised to secure an appointment. Two-and-a-half hours later, my efforts yielded nothing. Eventually I found myself searching sites in the Berkshires. North Adams, for instance, had an opening in the early evening. The Melody Tent in Hyannis looked promising. As we live in Beverly, it would be a hike. Surely there was something closer . . .
I thought I’d struck gold this morning when an email from Walgreen’s promised several openings. After once again filling out the form, I discovered that Walgreens in Saugus had four slots available. I yelled downstairs, asking my husband if he wanted to sign up for an 8 a.m. time slot. He said he would. Feeling a great relief, I confirmed the date, only to be taken to another screen informing me: That slot is taken. I tried the second slot at 5:15 p.m. Ditto. An hour wasted down another rabbit hole.
I’m aware that Massachusetts is a heavily populated state, and I know I’m not alone in my searching. However, we have some of the country’s best hospitals and institutions of higher learning. Doesn’t that count for something? West Virginia, for instance, has not only inoculated its population with the first and second vaccine, they’re lining up for thirds!
In the meantime, I’m waiting until the vaccine is offered on eBay.
Sharon L. Cook
Beverly Farms
