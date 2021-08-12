To the editor:
I was delighted to read the articulate letter to the editor from Jen Lynch (”In mayor’s race, consider financial competency,” Aug. 9); she did a great job. I am only able to add thoughts from my own perspective in the hope that it will strike a chord with one or more voters.
I have worked for more than two decades in the office of the chief executive in a neighboring community and witnessed management skills at the highest level. I’ve seen firsthand the time, talent and acumen necessary to successfully navigate a community through these difficult times and ever-changing, complex issues. The time has long since passed when a city or town’s chief executive need only be a neighbor, a high school pal, or an all-around “good guy (I’m sure Mr. Dibble is a nice gentleman). However, no community would or should hire a public health, DPW or finance director based on those attributes. You’d want a person with a depth of knowledge and skills in his or her chosen field.
We have all of that and more in Kim Driscoll. She’s brought Salem to life, and helped the city become a vibrant, innovative and interesting community in which to live. I hope recent history has shown that there is always an extremely high price to be paid when electing leaders without a road map for moving a community forward, the skill to balance a budget and to negotiate, and the patience to deal with obstacles which, at times, feel insurmountable. We have moved forward, the budget is balanced, taxes remain stable, and Mayor Driscoll navigated us through the unprecedented days of a pandemic.
I know that development is a hot-button issue in Salem and outpaces what many would prefer, but it helps to keep our taxes manageable and to maintain services. There is little expectation that everyone will approve of everything that happens in a city or town, but, in Mayor Driscoll, you may be assured that the reasoning behind the decisions is sound and in the best interests of residents.
I hope you will keep this thought in mind and appreciate that we’ve come a very long way with Mayor Driscoll’s direction, and I can’t imagine turning back to the days when Salem was the place you rode through on your way to Marblehead. Thank you, Mayor Driscoll, thank you, former City Councilor Tom Furey for being forward-thinking and spearheading the four-year term, and “thank you” to Jen Lynch for making a very strong case to vote for Kim Driscoll.
Ann Freitas
Salem
