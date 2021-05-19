To the editor:
Our parents and grandparents would not recognize the role and responsibility of mayor. Now, Zoom, internet, laptops, websites (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.), and email are part of our daily lives. Single issues are not about the monopoly of the day. It is a day of multitasking and professional teamwork to set the course with the challenging 21st century. With the election on the horizon, we have to use wisdom and education to chart a vision for a city that’s going to be celebrating her 400th birthday in 2026.
Twenty years ago, I sensed these challenges and changes when I led the charge to get a four-year mayor. The two-year mayor was a dinosaur to systematic and structural change to Salem’s local government. The mayor was often restricted and restrained in making changes. The mayor set a tone and direction in the first year, but had to campaign citywide and solicit campaign funds. The voters, in their wisdom, voted to change to a four-year mayor. Now, as we head into an election cycle, it’s great to see a wide choice of candidates. Voters need to be cautious and wise to elect the best and brightest. Mayor Kim Driscoll has led with compassion, commitment, and caring for 16 years. From her four years as Ward 5 councilor, planning department and turn over of Chelsea, I knew she was a visionary leader. She was naturally cut out to be our second four-year mayor. She has turned Salem into a 21st century, world-class city. She was sworn in during a financial crisis, during which she oversaw the city getting a temporary bailout by the state. Since that first year, we have been awarded by the state for high marks in city budgeting. Now, we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and crisis.
Mahatma Gandhi of India said, “In some small way, we can shake the world.” Indeed, Mayor Driscoll has reshaped and shaken Salem with her visionary leadership. Some argue that this is a time for change of leadership. I say, it is the opposite! I have been an active eyewitness of her growth as a visionary leader. As chief executive of a city about to turn 400 and chairwoman of the School Committee that is reinventing our education for a challenging 21st century workforce, we need her experience and excellence more than ever! She has the ability to cross party lines and ideologies, from her partnership with Gov. Baker, to local, state and regional leaders.
It’s not easy being the first woman mayor. Most cities and towns would give their right arm to have the opportunities that are before us. She is first to credit teamwork and cooperation from the City Council, School Committee, city employees, and a host of volunteers on boards and commissions. Each department has been transformed with the best personnel and equipment. Some want to put the brakes on the development and growth. We can not shut the doors back to a time where we were the Sleepy Hollow of the North Shore. Salem deserves the best leadership. Leaders from Footprint, Peabody Essex Museum, Salem State University, North Shore Medical Center, Salem Partnership, Destination Salem and North Shore Chamber of Commerce recognize and respect her experience and hard work of continuity, cooperation and collaboration to make Salem the respect of the North Shore. Now, I am serving on the Planning Board and see her growth over the years. Indeed, our parents and grandparents would be in awe of the change in the role of the mayor. I urge the voters to go for experience and excellence in reelecting Kim Driscoll.
Thomas H. Furey
Salem
