To the editor:
I have known Kim Driscoll for four decades, first as a neighbor, then as a colleague on the Salem School Committee and now as a long serving and successful mayor. For those of us who think of Salem as a welcoming and forward thinking community, Kim Driscoll is the only choice for Mayor.
The past year has demonstrated how important it is to have innovative and professional leadership at the municipal level. Given the utter failure of the feds to manage the pandemic, Kim’s connection with state government took on, literally, life and death proportions. Fortunately, she and Gov. Baker have a great working relationship and the mayor was able to manage the pandemic along with the capable leadership of NSMC President Dr. David Roberts. The task force she assembled showed capable and steady management of the crisis. Salem’s efforts and programs have become models that other cities and towns have looked to for their own actions. We have come out the other side better off for her leadership.
So much positive work has gone into making Salem a welcoming, thriving, and successful community. Now is not the time to go backwards or to strive for less. Strong cities and effective local government don’t happen by accident. We’re fortunate to have Kim Driscoll as our mayor and if she runs again I’ll be proud to vote for her to continue leading our city forward.
Norene Gachignard
Salem
||||