In regard to the April 14 editorial, “Look to electric, not diesel, solutions for rail lines,” proposing to electrify all the MBTA commuter rail lines sounds like a good idea, but all it does is transfer the pollution from diesel locomotive exhaust to some huge power generating plant someplace in the Midwest. Same with electric cars running on battery power. Transfer pollution from the car to the power plant that supplies the electric grid. There is no free lunch.
Not mentioned in the editorial is the cost of building electric catenary above the tracks. That would cost billions, which neither the T or the commonwealth has for such a project. Also not mentioned is that if a wind storm brings down the catenary, nothing moves until it’s replaced. Diesel locomotives have no such issues.
Lastly, diesel-powered locomotives have been cleaned up since the coming of such machines replaced the soot-spewing steam locomotives in the 1950s They are clean- burning and will be made even more so in the future. As for noise at terminal stations, some things are necessary for the good of all. No one forces people to buy a house near a railroad yard. That’s like people who move next to an airport and then complain about aircraft noise.
Richard W. Symmes
Beverly
