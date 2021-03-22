To the editor:
I'm responding to the comments state Rep. Sally Kerans made in the recent Salem News article about the MBTA eliminating Route 465 ("MBTA cutting Danvers bus route," March 13).
This bus route hasn't been around "30-40 years." It's barely 20 years old, replacing Route 458/468 in 2002. Route 458/468 bypassed downtown Peabody and Northshore Mall. It ran from Salem Depot straight up North Street, only turning left onto Endicott Street in Danvers, stopping at Liberty Tree Mall and finishing at Danvers Square. Route 468 was just the same route extending up to the former Danvers State Hospital and North Danvers Plaza. No Saturday service. Route 465 was fine until service cuts in 2012, when Saturday service was every two hours to and from the endpoints.
Also, this bus service was not created to simply be for going from Danvers to Salem just to catch trains to Boston. It was for access to jobs, shopping and medical facilities in Peabody and Danvers.
As someone who did use the Lynn/Danvers bus in the 1990s on an occasional Saturday, connecting to a Salem-bound bus in Lynn was tricky, miss the connection and it was a long wait.
For those who used Route 465 to get to work, maybe the state should reinstate a transportation program through the North Shore Career Center. The program provided transportation to jobs locally including Peabody and Danvers. Beverly access was being worked out. I recently inquired about the program and was told it was "eliminated two years ago."
Final point to ponder, taxis charge $10 each way to the parts of Peabody and Danvers served by MBTA, so the cost to go to work for the non-drivers is $100 a week. Buses were a fifth of that.
Mary Crean
Salem
