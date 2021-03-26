To the editor:
I am a nurse who has helped numerous people die. I feel I have an understanding of the issues surrounding the importance of choice at the end of life. I am in favor of a law that supports choice at the end.
I am aware that not all people are the same in this regard. There are those who wish to stick it out to their last breath without any help, and God bless them.
On the other hand, there are those who at a certain time in their dying feel the need of options. In which case, knowing there is something within arm’s reach that will give them comfort or relieve the pain allows them to enjoy what is left of their life.
The guidelines will be important. What is unkind is when there are no guidelines. So let’s make some.
Sarah Hackett, RN
Gloucester
||||