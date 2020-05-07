To the editor:
The Peabody City Council seems intent on Zooming forward with controversial special permitting during a time when a portion of the public is unable to participate in the discussion. Although the governor’s order against meetings of more than 10 people exempts municipal legislative bodies, the council has chosen to adopt a virtual format to continue their business. I understand the need to develop solutions in these unprecedented times, but it is my firm belief that any major decisions should not be pushed through without the ability for 100% of the community to participate.
In order to attend a Zoom meeting, one needs a computer or similar device, a microphone/headset to speak, and a stable internet connection to handle the large amount of data needed to transmit live audio and video. A large portion of the community does not have access to this required technology in order to attend these virtual meetings and speak their minds. In times like these where people are dealing with massive layoffs and loss of access to public resources it may be even more difficult for many people to maintain their access to a stable internet connection or get the access required to attend these meetings.
Furthermore, the governor’s March 12 order regarding changes to open meeting laws mandates that “adequate, alternative means of public access shall mean measures that provide transparency and permit timely and effective public access to the deliberations of the public body.” The city of Peabody’s website does not have an up-to-date schedule of council meetings with agendas and the page for published council meeting minutes has not been updated since Jan. 9. There is no mention of how or when to attend these Zoom sessions. How can we expect to be forced to participate through a digital platform when the digital tools provided on the city’s official webpage are inadequate for the public to stay involved or informed?
I would urge the 10 council members who voted against the motion to delay special permit hearings during the previous council meeting to strongly reconsider their decision. The Endicott Street neighborhood that is subject to the next permit discussion is already dealing with the challenges of over-development. The state just approved the large King Street development project despite a city-led opposition. We cannot allow more oversized developments to slip through while leaving many members of the affected community on mute.
Andrew Beale
Peabody
