To the editor:
The Salem News recently reported that losing GOP congressional candidate John Paul Moran and a few other candidates, have asked a U.S. District Court for an injunction to decertify the results of our election. Their allegations of fraud come from the same wastebasket of baseless claims made by the Trump administration in 50 unsuccessful lawsuits. A consequence of this unprecedented attempt to delegitimize our election has been the threat of violence against officials and public servants. These are the crazy, dangerous partisan fires that Mr. Moran and his co-litigants have decided to pile on.
Democracy cannot survive without the peaceful transition of power and trust in our electoral process. Rather than undermine the legitimacy of this election, Mr. Moran and his co-litigants could be committed to bringing “masked” and “unmasked” Americans together to solve the monumental issue of vaccinating millions. They could be dedicated to helping find solutions for millions of unemployed, on the brink of eviction and lining up for food banks.
Judging by the outcome of the Massachusetts elections, the overwhelming majority of voters are tired of the president and those who choose to lead by division, conflict and obstruction. We are all exhausted by the biological virus and the political virus. Both are lethal. I would urge Mr. Moran and the other litigants to show up for the people, instead of in court and maybe next time they will win, that’s the way democracy is supposed to work.
Renee Ramirez Keaney
Chair
Marblehead Democratic Town Committee
