To the editor:
I read about a voter who switched from Democrat to Republican to vote for Charlie Baker. Now, he himself is running for office as a Democrat and those who oppose him are all over the place — “But you voted as a Republican, OMG, call our the National Guard!”
Common sense would suggest voting for the person you feel is best qualified, period! I am a lifelong Democrat for many reasons but I voted for Ed Brooke ,and Charlie Baker has proven to be a very capable steward of the commonwealth, particularly in dealing with a pandemic. He gets my vote!
Saul P. Heller
Peabody