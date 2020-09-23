To the editor:
A recent Salem Redevelopment Authority meeting approved an addition with two apartments, office space and a restaurant at 30 Federal St. Our neighborhood consists of 36 condos with a tree-lined walkway to a quiet public courtyard used by the abutters each day and hundreds using the train. The addition will cover a large portion of it, remove mature trees, shrubs, grass, and cut it off from Washington Street. We were told our homes are dated looking, and that this new addition will improve the view from Washington Street. Our condo recently paid more than $500,000 for a new facade and windows. We do not consider our building dated; it is our home that we take pride in.
My neighbors are longtime Salem residents, mostly seniors, who bought condos to downsize and live downtown. Few take the train. We live here to walk to the bank, CVS, or to get a haircut. Before the pandemic we walked to the museum, a movie at Cinema Salem, to buy fish at Turner’s, and to eat out. We cannot walk to grocery stores; we need our cars. The parking lot and its trees are a buffer from the rush-hour traffic, and noise and vibrations from the train. The tall addition will block our view, light and air. We describe our neighborhood as a quiet oasis downtown. The SRA feels our neighborhood lacks vitality. Just an excuse for a developer to make money while the residents who have lived and paid taxes in Salem for many years are not even considered.
Jane Stauffer
Salem
||||