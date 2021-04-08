To the editor:
Here we go again.
As many Salem residents know, early last spring, fireworks -- including M80s -- began going off in our neighborhoods at all hours of the night, with the last episode in November. Shortly after they began going off throughout the state, news programs began reporting that this was happening all over the country. Concerned, I began keeping a log of the incidents, and soon became aware of just how intentional and organized this was.
Having spoken with many neighbors about it and wanting to put an end to it, I decided to go to the police station to see what we as residents could do to help the police put a stop to this. The lieutenant I spoke with understood my concern, as his mother-in-law was also affected by the fireworks in her neighborhood.
After explaining to me why each of my suggestions would not work, I asked him what would. His answer was, “keep calling.” Shocked, I told him that my neighbors and I have been calling for months, and the fireworks still continue. I also told him that it’s not very comforting to know that the folks we pay to keep the peace can’t stop the people whose intent is to disrupt and terrorize, which is exactly the effect an M80 has when it goes off in the middle of the night just yards from your bedroom window. This doesn’t make one feel that they’ll be protected if more serious crimes occur. I thanked him and left.
It is now April, 2021, and not only are they at it again, but now they’re setting off multiple pallets of these explosives by remote control (which I found attached to the boxes of spent explosives) in the ballfield on Fort Avenue, much closer to the homes across the street, making the possibility of fire a real concern for those homeowners. Now, with the level of risk raised, perhaps the fire department could help the police put a stop to this if we residents can’t.
Some suggestions: How about trying to enforce the posted times the park closes? Perhaps posting “No parking between the hours of...” signs. Or installing security cameras. (The orange cones that were put in parking spots last year around the ballfield were put everywhere but where the disrupters park.
Clearly the folks lighting off these explosives are on a mission. Why else would someone commit themselves to staying up all night, night after night, lighting them off only once an hour, intentionally giving folks the impression that they’re done, if not to disrupt and terrorize? (According to the lieutenant, these people know when the police were coming because they have scanners.) And, according to the chairperson of our neighborhood association, this was the top complaint from all present Salem neighborhood associations at a recent meeting held to address citizen concerns.
Last year, then-Boston Mayor Marty Walsh held a press conference vowing to find out who was behind this and putting an end to it, which he and the Boston police did. Our mayor wanted to “educate the perpetrators about the hazards of lighting off fireworks.” If they can be found to “educate,” please arrest them for breaking the law while you are at it.
I hope our next mayor takes this much more seriously and puts an end to it before things escalate into something more dangerous.
Kathy Robbins
Salem
