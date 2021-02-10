To the editor:
I am truly baffled.
During his four years in the White House, Donald Trump had a track record of non-performance and allegiance only to himself. This is clear in his business dealings and was true throughout his presidency. Trump is a fraud and achieves his status as a snake oil salesman status by consistently deceiving and misrepresenting the facts. He is someone who trades in lies and false cures. He’ll tell you whatever he thinks you want to hear so long it suits his ultimate objective. The single biggest example of his true intentions and slimy salesmanship is his claim of election fraud.
If there was a great fraud perpetrated on the electorate by the Democrats, then why did the Democrats lose 15 seats in the House and barely win the Senate? In my opinion, if we had insidious and pervasive voter fraud, as Trump claims, the House and Senate would be 100% Democrats. Another election oddity to consider: all candidates, Democrat and Republican, appeared on a single ballot. But Trump wants to cherry pick which votes get counted, in which races, and in which states. Trump believes the votes were manipulated by ballot machines and counters. The claims by Trump are the illusion of a flimflam artist who has not mastered the art of defeat.
As you can probably tell, I’m not a fan of Trump. I was not before he became president, and his conduct during his presidency did not changed my opinion – it has strengthened my resolve.
Donald Benton
Danvers
