Rather amazed to read in the Jan. 14 Salem News that hospital presidents Phil Cormier and David Roberts think the vaccine rollout is working well. From where I stand, they are not connected to reality. I am just a nobody, over age 65, with a co-morbidity, not just willing, but anxious to receive my vaccine. Between yesterday and today, spent more than hours on the phone, trying to find out where and when I can get my shot. Places I called include my primary care physician, Beverly Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Beverly Department of Public Health and the Beverly Senior Center, all to no avail. They are not conducting any clinics and they cannot point you in a direction. Charlie Baker says he expected “some bumps in the road” in the beginning; this is more like a massive collision and the road is totally shut down.
It is inconceivable to me, that with all the medical facilities in and around Boston, no one has been put in charge who can organize a city-wide or better yet, state-wide system to get people vaccinated. Perhaps it could start small, all the residents of Ward 1 go to the Senior Center on Monday; Tuesday, Ward 2, etc. or some similar scheme. Start somewhere instead of allowing the medication to expire or go unused. I know many people, seniors and others, who are all eager to be compliant and get vaccinated. Please help us out a little, all we need to know is where and when.
It goes without saying that I am glad all our dedicated nurses, doctors, hospital workers and first responders are getting vaccinated; they are of paramount importance right now and rightfully should be the first to get protected.
Christine Beote
Beverly
