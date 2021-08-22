To the editor:
After a year off due to the pandemic, the Paul Ramsdell Memorial Scholarship Fund annual fundraiser made a triumphant return with the sixth annual golf outing/fundraising party on Aug. 14. Congratulations to the winning foursome of Glenn Scott, Jackson Scott, Tim Murray and Gibson Fines. One stroke behind in second was the team of Kellie Huddleston, Tom Orlando, Rick Stevens and Kevin Daly. Our third place team was comprised of Brendan MacKenzie, Alanna MacKenzie, Jason Ryan and Kate Ryan. Three of our scholarship fund winners from 2020-2021 attended the fundraising party to be honored and recognized. Julia Toler is headed back to UMass Amherst, while Nora Devitt is off to Utica College, and Drew Bernfeld is headed up to the University of New Hampshire.
Since the fund’s inception in 2014, we have now raised $96,000 to benefit students from Beverly High and the North Shore Recovery High School. Over the past few years, we have expanded our scholarship fund to include helping local charities and families in need. A few of the local charities that we have assisted include Beverly Bootstraps, Northeast Animal Shelter, The Good Friday Walk, Ellis Square Friends, Timmy’s Angels and Friends of Beverly Animals.
With any successful fundraising effort, it all begins with the sponsors. We’d like to thank the following business for making this year’s event such a success: Badger’s Island Pizza, Bluemar Promotions, Crosby’s Market, Daly Insurance, Eagle Logistics, Executive Auto Detail, Gemline, GS Photography, Henry’s Market, Hunter Group, Paula’s Hair Salon, SMB Services, SoBolm Scoreboard Sports Bar and Grill, The Tavern at The Hawthorne Hotel and Wenham Country Club.
Our next upcoming event will be sponsoring the second annual trivia Night to help raise money for the Friends of Beverly Animals. Please join us on Sept. 17 at the Franco-American Club in Beverly for a night of trivia where the top three teams will win cash prizes. We will also have some great food and raffle prizes. For more information, or to purchase tickets for this event, please visit friendsofbeverlyanimals.org
Jim Lucas
Paul Ramsdell Memorial Scholarship Fund
Beverly