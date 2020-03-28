To the editor:
The many businesses that deal with people on a one-to-one basis pale in comparison to the United State Postal Service. This work force of nearly 800,000 people move unseen in today’s society. Their motto, “Neither snow nor heat nor gloom of night shall stay these carriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Nothing is said of coronavirus, for it is implied. It applies to all who serve in the process of seeing that the letter you receive today is a result of countless persons who work the system from Hawaii to Alaska and to your door. The hands that have handled your piece of mail are without number.
The postal service management says in reference to how safe the new viral threat is to all who come in contact with a piece of mail is “low.” But this is a label that must be taken in context. The postal service handles billions of piece of mail a year. Now low has a new meaning. Normally the number one million would seem high but not when it is placed next to billions, then even 100 million is “low.”
The answer is that there is no figure that can be used to make a point that implies safety.
If the postal service is to take a proactive position in the containment and discovery of this deadly virus then it must shut down. All equipment must be treated with a sanitizer wipe There are letter cases, carrier bags, letter trays, time clocks, handheld devices, mailboxes for public use. The postal services has an obligation to the public you serve.
The very first thing that must happen is the postal service admits it has a problem that could threaten workers lives. Workers must be sent home until you have a plan for now and for tomorrow.
The fact that it has never been done, or the economic result is all secondary to the lives you are sworn to protect. Not to do so in negligent. You are charged with delivery of the mail not delivery of death.
Kenneth Bonacci
Salem
