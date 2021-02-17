To the editor:
The GOP, in the advent of the Biden presidency and Democratic control of the House and Senate, want to put all of their negatives behind them, including the Jan. 6 insurrectionist attack of our Capitol by Trump-inspired haters of every description. “Move on, get over it, let’s compromise in unity and bipartisanship.” Hello!
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio suggests that if Biden bypasses the Senate using reconciliation to pass his $1.9 trillion stimulus it will “poison the well.” Really senator, holding up President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, didn’t seem to bother you, nor did the 300 pieces of Democratic-sponsored legislation Mitch McConnell wouldn’t even bring up for debate.
On the subject of the Biden stimulus, they have a counter proposal to “compromise,” cutting two-thirds from the amount. Biden will do what in his view and that of his astute advisers is best for the American people and if it poisons the well, no problem. Sen. Portman tried to poison Obama’s Affordable Care Act by voting no, as did every Republican. Obama used the tool of reconciliation, the filibuster-buster that requires a majority vote only. Now, 23 million Americans with pre-existing conditions now have healthcare coverage previously denied by the for-profit health insurance industry. Let the poison continue to help most struggling Americans!
Saul P. Heller
Peabody
