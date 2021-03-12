To the editor:
The Salem News reported on March 10 that the coronavirus arrived one year ago. The worst thing that happened, one recollects, is that many elderly people. The second tragedy was we couldn’t mourn or grieve for them in the usual manner. The government, in its fear and panic, stopped the grieving process for our loved ones.
Thank God that situation has passed. One hopes we all thank him for that and the vaccines developed by Pfizer. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and for all those people who made it possible. Thanking God for all the caregivers at hospitals, nursing homes and at home who took care of us. And all who helped in any way with food shopping and just being there
I am grateful for the clergy for caring for us every which way they could. We learned a lesson -- God is there for us and always is and will be. We must thank Him.
Philip Celeste
Danvers
