To the editor:
I am certain every person who knew Helene Pruszynski remembers exactly where they were when they heard she was brutally murdered 40 years ago (“Man gets life for 1980 killing of Hamilton student in Colorado”). It was our personal 9/11.
She was warm, kind and immediately endearing. Thank you for respectfully following the capture, conviction sentencing of the guilty. Listening to her sister and my fellow Wheaties Eileen, Kitsy and Monique remind us how special Helene was and that we are all better for the known of her.
Stacey Ames
Beverly