To the editor:
This year has been one filled with excitement, fear, joy and sadness. In three short months we have celebrated the successes of our guests and graduates, we have grown our staff and our programming, and we have looked forward to the future with tremendous enthusiasm. Yet we could have never predicted the situation we would all be in at this moment. The tragedy that has filled the North Shore, as well as the entire country and world, is overwhelming. We have already lost important members of our Family Promise and North Shore community and I fear that this is only the beginning.
I hope that through all of this stress and grieving, we can work together to find the joy again. For me, this fundraiser fills me with hope. As I spend hours each week on video calls with Family Promise staff members, coordinators, board members, friends, family, and even fellow Rotarians, one thing is very clear to me: We are all in this together.
What we accomplished in a single week, raising $57,000, is more than successful fundraising. It is a community stepping up and committing to help its neighbors. You have enabled us to move forward, serving those in need. Although our yearly fundraising is not over, we now feel secure in our ability to continue this work while we adjust our events to accommodate for social distancing. We are comforted in knowing our families continue to be safely sheltered and our programs continue to offer support.
I feel blessed to be working alongside all of you as we alleviate the worries and burdens of those most vulnerable in our community. I feel inspired by your generosity and enthusiasm for this work. And I love being your neighbor.
Rachel Hand
Executive Director
Family Promise North Shore
Beverly
