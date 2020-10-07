To the editor:
GreenSpace has a mission statement that reads, “Growing our love for the community.” The love from GreenSpace has been spread throughout Salem over the years; just as the love for GreenSpace has been felt by so many residents within our community. All of the hard work filled with such kindness that the volunteers, all of them, as well as the agencies that work with GreenSpace is appreciated by countless people within our city.
Now, with COVID-19 upon us all this year, the sacrifices made by everyone at GreenSpace has benefited more within our city than they may even know. Yet, we all do miss the students who no longer can participate because of the virus. Thank you.
Ruth Brennan
Salem
