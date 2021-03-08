To the editor:
Guns kill. Yes they are just a tool, but they are a tool that is used for killing. Their only use, purpose and reason for being is to kill. Guns killed roughly 41,000 Americans in 2020. Most of those deaths, more than 24,000, were suicides; 1,004 Americans were fatally shot by law enforcement. About 1,200 Americans were accidentally killed by a gun in 2020, while only 840 people were killed as a result of an act of self defense by someone with a gun. The rest of those killed by a gun, nearly 14,000, were all homicides.
If a gun store is allowed to go forward on Florence Street in Salem then at some point a gun purchased at that store will be used to kill someone. It is not a matter of “if” or “maybe,” it is just a matter of when. It is very likely that several guns sold at that store will be used in the death of someone, and chances are that most of those deaths will be suicides.
Anyone affiliated with a gun store, including anyone who enables one to be built, will be forever connected to what these guns will be used for. Guns aren’t like other tools or commodities. A car, for example, may kill someone and sadly they often do, but a car’s intended purpose is not to kill. Again the only purpose of a gun is to kill. It doesn’t matter how many checks, regulations, safety precautions, or anything else that the proprietor of a gun store may put in place in order to create the illusion that dealing in guns can be done responsibly. At the end of the day any gun store is simply peddling the tools to kill to those who believe that killing may be an appropriate response to some transgression. It therefore also stands to reason that any gun store will be attracting people who believe that into our city.
As someone who has first-hand experience being threatened with gun violence in the past, I will admit to being rather passionate about the issue, but that passion comes from experience. Experience with guns has brutally taught me be wary of not only guns, but also of those who embrace gun culture. I am strongly opposed to the opening of any more gun stores anywhere, but especially in my home town.
Benjamin Shallop
Salem
