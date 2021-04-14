To the editor:
In reference to the March 22 editorial “Money still flows, behind the curtains, on Beacon Hill,” much of the “dark curtain” around the political process on Beacon Hill, specifically the money spent influencing lawmakers, could be lifted. Fortunately, new House Speaker Ronald Mariano is in favor of greater disclosure by lobbyists in revealing the sources of their support. But big money will still flow from powerful special interests such as corporations and unions until citizens demand a change.
Supreme Court doctrine began to shift away from democratic rule “by the people” in the 1970s. In 1976 the Supreme Court decided that political spending is a form of speech protected by the First Amendment. Then in 1978, the Supreme Court ruled that corporations have First Amendment speech rights. In the Citizens United ruling of 2010, the court said the amount of money donated could not be limited. The only way to stop the corrupting influence of big money on our political system is to pass a 28th Constitutional amendment. The We the People Act (HD460 and SD167), now in the Massachusetts Legislature, affirms that only real people have constitutional rights and that political spending is not speech.
Five states have passed resolutions calling on Congress for a convention to propose an amendment. Massachusetts should join them!
Please contact your state representative and senator, and ask if she or he is a co-sponsor of the We the People Act (HD460 and SD167). If not, why?
Marie Hall
Salem
||||