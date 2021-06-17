To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
High-speed rail in Asia and Europe is a reliable mix of existing and emerging technologies that move people and freight quickly and efficiently. Amongst the lowest cost transportation modes of transportation, high-speed rail costs are between those for bicycles and buses!
Congressman Seth Moulton has offered a plan to develop a high-speed rail network in the United States. In his proposal, “American High Speed Rail and the Rebuilding of the US Economy,” Moulton’s plan identifies dozens of intercity corridors that would benefit. Just two of those proposed high-speed rail corridors, Chicago to Atlanta and Portland, Oregon, to Vancouver, British Columbia, would be faster, more comfortable and less expensive than by air or car! At a modest 200 miles per hour, Chicago to Atlanta becomes a 31/2 hour trip and Portland to Vancouver less than 90 minutes.
While high-speed rail is more advantageous than other transportation modes in and of itself, its impact would be much greater: It offers new jobs in manufacturing and construction, reduced travel times (and stress), significant development along rail lines and not least, with an electrified rail system as part of a more balanced transportation system, a marked decrease in carbon dioxide emissions.
Implementing Congressman Moulton’s ideas for high-speed rail would result in a win-win transportation network. And I hope, adopted as policy and goal by the Biden administration and Congress.
Peter Perlmutter
Lynnfield