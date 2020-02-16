To the editor:
In the past weeks, we have seen history repeated. It happens every 100 years, or so they say.
One hundred years ago the Red Sox traded baseball’s best player to the New York Yankees because of the problem with money. Last week, Mookie Betts, who is one of baseball’s best players, was traded by the Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who at one time played in New York, because of money problems. It took us 87 years of the Curse of the Bambino to get over it. I hope the Curse of Mookie doesn’t come in!
It has been a hundred years since the Great Depression. With Trump in office we might get a repeat of history.
John Daneluk
Beverly
