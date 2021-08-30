To the editor:
Amidst the news coverage last week of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was an interview with a woman who described answering a knock at her door some 20 years ago as an 8-year-old girl.
And there was still a hint of sadness in her voice as she remembered looking down at two pairs of shiny shoes, afraid to look up at the military officers at her door who would deliver the news that her father, an Army helicopter pilot had been killed when his chopper crashed.
I write this not as an endorsement or a criticism of the U.S. withdrawal, but as someone who as a police detective had to make several death notifications, and can still remember what I said to the families and how they took the news.
This week, somewhere in America, pairs of shiny shoes ascended stairs and stood on the porches of 13 homes, in urban, suburban or rural neighborhoods, the devastating news was the same, their United States Marine or United States Navy medic was taken from them by an act of evil.
Families like the Ayube family of Salem know all too well the ultimate sacrifice paid by our military members, a loss that will never be healed, but hopefully eased by the gratitude of a grateful community and nation.
The disagreements about what this country should have done or not done will be debated, but what should never be in dispute is that our military men and women stand between good and evil on our behalf, and may God bless those on active duty, retired, and those at eternal rest.
Paul Tucker
State representative
Salem
