To reach the viable economic and environmental future we all want, we need better infrastructure, more jobs and responsible withdrawal from fossil-fuel energy.
Congressman Seth Moulton supports two complementary legislative policies to help achieve this. They have wide political appeal because they make fair use of our markets and grow good new jobs to move us well beyond the pandemic-caused recession.
First, he co-sponsored the Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) that sets a gradually increasing fee on fossil fuel emissions that is only what’s required to meet science-guided targets. Monthly household dividends put money in the pockets of people -- not big polluters. These dividends help our economy and pointedly protect people with low- and middle-incomes.
Second, developed and recently introduced by Moulton himself, the American High-Speed Rail Act (AHSRA) creates a next-generation transportation system to connect us with safer, healthier and faster green electric trains. Imagine less sitting in traffic, no standing in airport security lines and fewer weather delays.
The EICDA encourages clean energy economy-wide, while AHSRA focuses on decarbonizing the transportation sector -- the largest percentage producer of our national carbon emissions. Working together, they will grow more than 4 million jobs over the next five to 10 years.
Our local non-partisan volunteer group, the Northshore Chapter of the 200,000-member Citizens’ Climate Lobby, is committed to building the political will for a livable planet. We appreciate and call attention to the fact that our congressman is taking unifying, constructive and hopeful action to this end.
Herb Brown
Liaison
Beverly
Rob Bonney
Chapter Lead
Salem
Katie Farrell
Marblehead
Kendra Bowker
Merrimac
