To the editor:
When I have to sit alone in my home trying to work, I imagine sitting in a comfy chair and gazing out the large window at the Beverly Public Library, browsing some magazines, and then going back to sitting at a table and working. OK, I could do without browsing magazines, if that is too much contact.
What I really would like is to be in a public space that isn’t trying to sell me anything. A place that is supported by its community members and in turn supports us, to relax, to be entertained, or to work on our jobs, studies, or other things to strive for our goals.
We pay taxes for the library’s services, and though its wonderful that they have been providing book services and clearly have been working hard to support the community, I think that opening tables for people to come inside and simply sit would make a difference in the mental health and spirit of many people (or at least I can say that it would for me). We can be socially distanced, make appointments to browse, and take all the precautions and more that are taken in other open facilities like gyms, schools, cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, etc.
The library is one place that is really for US. Please open its doors again.
Marcelle Abi-Esber
Beverly
