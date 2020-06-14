To the editor:
On April 14, after sheltering in place for more than a month, I found myself surrounded by EMTs, firemen and paramedics after a bad fall. I was not happy, and refused to go to the hospital despite repeated urgings from my doctor.
After 10 long days of pain, with blackened eyes and a broken nose, I went by ambulance to the local emergency room. It was, to my surprise, alright. Upon arriving, I was immediately placed in a glass cubicle — by myself and seen only by doctors and nurses related to my issues. COVID-19 patients had been isolated in a private area behind closed doors.
As I watched the medical parade behind glass walls, I thought to myself “this is okay, I feel safe.”
It has been almost six weeks since my visit, and aside from the effects of the fall, I am recovering from a concussions and broken nose and glad to know that I did what I needed to do to get better.
I understand much of our apprehension about hospitalization during this time of crisis, but my trip was handled quite safely and professionally.
Virginia Coffin
Marblehead