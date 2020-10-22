To the editor:
All disruptive social movements are met with stern warnings from those who think they know better. The current movement denouncing the Thin Blue Line flag as a racist symbol is no exception.
These critics share assumptions about how change happens. Movements win over the majority of the public; and that sentiment soon finds its way into policy changes.
The problem with that argument is that most progressive victories in U.S. history didn’t enjoy majority support. Historically, a radical minority disrupted the functioning of businesses and state institutions, which sought to restore stability by granting concessions and ordering politicians to do the same.
It’s easy to pinpoint the root cause of why many white people feel justified denying other Americans their fundamental rights. You’ve always gotten away with it. You’ve never given it a second thought. It’s just been the accepted order of things.
You can’t relate to Black Lives Matter because there is no time when your own existence hasn’t mattered.
Justice requires us to use our imaginations to envision a world that doesn’t yet exist. We adopt anti-racist ideas that fix the power and policy problems when there is inequity; not individuals. It is the system that needs to be changed.
Change is hard; our brains crave the familiar, and want things to stay the way they were. It’s uncomfortable. It’s supposed to be. It feels uncomfortable when the familiar is missing. Especially when the truth is more sinister. But its the truth whether you choose to acknowledge it or not.
Lisa Silva
Danvers
