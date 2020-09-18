To the editor:
John Lennon wrote a song called “How do You Sleep,” from the Imagine album. The song was John’s scathing communication to Paul McCartney about various business issues relating to the Beatles partnership.
To those of you who believe COVID-19 is a hoax, how do you sleep at night knowing that almost 200,000 people have died of the coronavirus, and cause of death on death certificates is COVID-19. Do you not believe that these people would be alive today? I am especially devastated by my friend’s death from COVID-19 on Mother’s Day. Her son is completely devastated, and is barely able to function as a 15-year-old would. He no longer participates in his happy life. I don’t sleep. I have encountered two people in the past week who refuse to acknowledge the devastation COVID-19 has caused tens of millions of people. I don’t sleep. One person, after having told her about my friend’s death, said that the virus would magically disappear at election time in November. I don’t sleep.
How do you sleep knowing that people gather irresponsibly in groups, then data reflects the infection rates from those large gatherings, no physical distancing or masks?. How do you sleep when you learn people died? I don’t. To those of you who have encountered this gross insensitivity, how do you respond? How do you sleep? I don’t.
Clare Giuffrida
Salem
