To the editor:
The mobbing of our U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 was so horrifying, so unsettling and so upsetting that it leaves me wondering what I can do – what each of us can do.
First, I condemn the violence and I implore you to condemn it too. A gallows including a hangman’s noose was erected on the grounds of the Capitol that day. Some people in the mob were chanting “Hang Mike Pence” after Donald Trump tweeted -- while the Capitol building was being overrun -- that the vice president had failed to stop the constitutionally required process of certifying the election. If the mob had found Mr. Pence during their siege of the Capitol, would they have taken him out to those gallows and hanged him? A Capitol police officer was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher and died. Another was crushed in a doorway as a crowd chanted “heave ho” and moved in unison to push forward. This shocking violence must be condemned.
Second, I am compelled to say, loud and clear: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election. Donald Trump and Michael Pence lost the election. Votes across this great country were cast, counted and, in some states, counted a second and third time and audited. There were some challenges in some places which were reviewed and investigated by local and state authorities. All challenges were found to be mere allegations or rumors with no basis in fact.
More than 60 court challenges were also mounted, and all of them were found to be mere allegations or rumors with no basis in fact.
People who had questions or concerns about the election exercised their rights to challenge the results. Those challenges were property addressed. No fraud was found. The election, despite the pandemic and record number of voters, was found to be proper and lawful.
Donald Trump and some of his supporters lied when they said that the election was rigged or that he won in a landslide or that the election was stolen from him. It pains me to say that the president of the United States lied. But he did. And so many of his followers believed him. With his lies, Donald Trump betrayed the people who voted for him. He betrayed our country. He incited that crowd. He ignored the constitution which he swore to uphold.
We must condemn violence. We must listen to one another, even to those with whom we disagree. We must sort truth from fiction. We must find common ground. We must work together to form a more perfect union.
Sally Calhoun
Danvers
||||