To the editor:
I have been reading about the “unofficial” Fourth of July Horribles Parade that was held in Beverly Farms earlier this month, even though it was “officially” cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media has revealed some of the racist signage and hate-filled diatribes leveled at specific, private citizens of Beverly. Amid the outrage, some coming from elected officials (mostly the female ones), there are others who proffer the same defense: Leave us alone. This is our tradition.
That’s true: This parade is a long-standing tradition. Therefore, I propose, in the spirit of Jonathan Swift, that we leave the organizers and participants of the Horribles Parade alone — and let’s resurrect some other “traditions” in Beverly while we’re at it.
Slavery was once a tradition. Let’s reinstate that institution. I tried putting chains on one of my African-American friends and told him that he had to mow my lawn for free. He said something that I cannot repeat in print. I don’t think he wants to be three-fifths of a friend anymore.
I know a couple who are actually Wiccans! Let’s bring back those trials in Salem and have some good ol’ fashioned public hangings. (And don’t tell me to wear a facemask to the executions either. I have rights!)
I told my wife, “Don’t even think about voting in the presidential election this November. I don’t care what the 19th Amendment says.” I also told her that while she’s at it she needs to get her gluteus maximus into the kitchen and make me some beef pot pie — after she does the dishes, the laundry, walks the dog, and takes care of the yard, since my “three-fifths friend” refuses to do the latter. Her response can’t be printed either.
I wrote to the Ku Klux Klan and invited them to hold a demonstration on Beverly Commons. If people are going to support Black Lives Matter rallies, then the KKK should have equal time to disseminate their message. They’ve been around a lot longer than BLM anyway. If some of the citizens of Beverly are against such a rally, then don’t go to it. It’s that simple. No one will make attendance mandatory.
While we’re at it, let’s rescind marital rights for LGBTQIA folks. It was only five years ago that the Supreme Court gave them this “special” privilege, which, of course, has been such a threat to traditional marriages. I’d bet a cold six-pack on West Beach (if I was allowed to go there) that my wife would be barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen fixin’ my dinner if it weren’t for those activist judges.
Let’s leave the people in the Farms and their enduring traditions alone. Who cares if we’re two decades into the 21st century? Who cares if the propagation of hate has other “unintended” consequences, particularly on the children following in their footsteps? Who cares if citizens are harassed for standing up for the marginalized or wanting to live in a community that promotes kindness, acceptance and justice?
Traditional values should always hold precedence.
Dr. John Tamilio III
Beverly