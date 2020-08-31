To the editor:
I am writing in response to Brian T. Watson’s article regarding his negative statements against Congressman Seth Moulton (”A time for change,” Aug 31).
Obviously, Mr. Watson has never served our county in uniform, otherwise he would appreciate the sacrifices that our brave men and women in the military have made. We veterans know that when we join the military we may be sent into harm’s way. Yes, sometimes selfless individuals such as Capt. Moulton of the U.S. Marine Corps will volunteer to serve additional tours of duty in hazardous combat zones. Somehow Mr. Watson finds fault with that. I wish he could understand that when one volunteers for combat tours it may be done so that someone else, a service member with a family left behind perhaps, can remain stateside. Capt. Moulton served our country with honor and distinction and his reasons for serving multiple combat tours should be applauded, not denigrated.
Mr. Watson states that one’s military experiences, “…is not an experience that trumps all other experiences or viewpoints.” He seems insensitive to the seen and unseen wounds of war that many veterans carry the burden throughout lifetimes. It is not, “but one element in a life of many events and passages.” Congressman Seth Moulton has taken his military experiences as a basis to formulate legislation that supports veterans and those currently serving in uniform.
Mr. Watson also disagrees with Congressman Moulton’s priorities which he refers to as, “lean too heavily toward veterans affairs and national security.” Perhaps he does not fully support the idea that “If we send them (to war), we must heal them.” With more and more members of the military being sent off to wars and conflicts all around the world, it is understandable that their seen and unseen wounds of war will need to be treated, many for a lifetime. The Department of Veterans Affairs needs to be fully funded so our veterans can receive the highest quality of medical care we deserve. Their motto is, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.” Congressman Moulton has demonstrated his commitment to this mission.”
Finally, let us remember that individuals like Seth Moulton serve willingly in our armed forces so those such as Brian T. Wilson do not have to unwillingly as a draftee. However your view of the U.S. Armed Forces and those who loyally serve in it, making demeaning comments of a combat veteran such as former USMC Capt. Seth Moulton, who diligently works to maintain and supports the hard-earned benefits for veterans, should only be held against the person making them.
Christine Tron
U.S. Army First Sergeant, Ret.
Recipient, Deborah Sampson Award 2019-2021
Peabody