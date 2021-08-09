To the editor:
I think the weight of financial responsibility required of a mayor is being lost in some of the more dramatic topics du jour. Running a mid-sized Massachusetts city is complicated. Salem employs 1,665 people, provides critical services to residents too numerous to mention, and invests in the city’s future to ensure our standing as a tourist destination, which brings millions in revenue to the city each year.
The next mayor will need to have more than a passing knowledge of budgeting and finance. Looking at the slate of current candidates, there is only one person who inspires confidence to provide strong, capable leadership and fiscal oversight – Kim Driscoll. But don’t take my word for it -- we have voting records and official stances on several matters from both Driscoll and City Councilor Steve Dibble, who is running to unseat her.
Dibble voted against taking a low-interest loan to implement the Signature Parks initiative; a plan put forward by the Driscoll administration that will improve Salem city parks to address climate change resiliency and meet accessibility needs, among other things. Our parks consistently rank as valuable spaces for residents, and they need maintenance and improvement, which costs money. This was a responsible way to plan for the future of Salem parks, and his vote shows his lack of long-term vision.
More recently, Dibble voted “present” on a routine bookkeeping measure that would keep the city in compliance with state requirements pertaining to the snow and ice removal deficit. Despite his six years on the council, he did not understand the law governing this bucket of city spending or even what carrying a deficit entailed, which illustrates his fundamental lack of financial literacy. Finally, his campaign signs peppered city lawns months before he returned his Office of Campaign and Political Finance reports, which proves to me that he cannot even organize his own campaign finances in a legally compliant and transparent manner. (Driscoll is and has been in OCPF compliance.)
In contrast, Driscoll has managed an administration that has not only improved Salem’s financial standing over her tenure as mayor, but managed to maintain services, provide additional and unforeseen support to residents and local businesses, and rebound after an unprecedented pandemic. Her fiscal management is unparalleled. With all the major financial projects forthcoming, including the multimillion-dollar pandemic relief funding package, I hope you vote for competency and transparency. Vote for Kim Driscoll.
Jen Lynch
Salem
