To the editor:
I would like to briefly state my recent experience with our Danvers Police Department.
We are very fortunate in Danvers. We pay for it, and we get what we pay for, and we get what we deserve, and they are a very professional and sensitive and courteous group.
A recent example of the quality of this department occurred during the raising of rainbow flags in Danvers to celebrate LGBT Pride Month.
After the enthusiastic welcome of this event by Chief Ambrose, we raised the flag at the police station on Ash Street, surrounded by a group of police officers, men and women, who evidenced genuine engagement with the importance of the event, and unconditional commitment to the values of inclusion that are part of the town of Danvers.
I offer my humble thank you to the Danvers police and my pride in that department and our town.
David Mills
Danvers
