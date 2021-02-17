To the editor:
Two readers (Patty Myers and Christina Eckert) in their letters of Feb. 8 and 9, respectively, demonstrate what we too often see on cable TV and online: Name-calling has replaced rational argument.
Pioneer Institute has presented analyses of publicly available data to demonstrate that higher taxes tend to drive out high earners from states that adopt them. Rather than presenting counter arguments, Ms. Myers and Ms. Eckert attempt to discredit Pioneer as a “right-wing” “political organization” that publishes “unsupported information.”
This would be news to the many Democrats and serious researchers who work tirelessly at the Institute to publish evidence-based reports. Both letters use similar talking points and language chastising the editor for “lack of disclosure” about this organization despite the fact that the editorial did provide a description of the professional background of the report’s lead author. Ironically, both letters’ authors fail to disclose their own affiliations with a major political party, one as a state legislative candidate and the other as a party committee member. They want to reduce everything to politics and adopt the coarse partisanship of Washington, D.C. We prefer to keep the conversation focused on non-partisan research that informs public policy decisions that impact residents here in the Bay State. Massachusetts deserves that.
Jim Stergios
Executive Director
Pioneer Institute
Boston
