To the editor:
We live in a time when science is besieged by pervasive misinformation. Right in our backyard, the value of scientific education is being dictated by business analytics. The Salem State University Board of Trustees is considering dismantling the department of chemistry and physics.
As an alumni of this program, I can personally attest to the outstanding education and workforce training that I received. The research experience and access to scientific equipment allowed me to excel during my PhD candidacy at Northeastern University and beyond. During my post-doc, I realized that my colleagues from “Top 10” universities didn’t have more scientific competency than I did – although I’m sure they paid more for their degrees.
Beyond the classroom, the supportive family of faculty, staff and colleagues provide positive role models and a sense of community. I met my wife in the chem society clubhouse and I was inspired to engage in STEM outreach by the wonderful professors who organized events with local schools. The opportunities afforded by the chemistry department have created many successful scientists and entrepreneurs. The value of this department reaches much further than simply the students enrolled as chemistry majors.
I urge you to consider the scientific fundamentals offered to the nursing program – or the melding of science and art in the Physics of Music course. Investment in science is an investment in our future. Don’t let profitability dictate what subjects are offered at this great institution.
Please email SSU President Keenan at john.keenan@salemstate.edu to voice your support!
Mike Bates
Topsfield
||||