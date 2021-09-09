To the editor:
Around Christmas time there’s usually a cartoon of a frustrated father, sleeves of his dress shirt rolled up and his corporate tie hanging loose, struggling to put a toy together reacting to “some assembly required.” Fast forward and the scene is a similarly frustrated millennial working on a flat pack and a box of nuts, bolts and screws. Or maybe it’s a new electronic gizmo, like a 3-D printer, that needs installing. They’re just a few of the many day-to-day examples of hands-on operations.
Which leads me to the article a week or so ago in The Salem News about the governor announcing some nearly $10 million in grants to local schools for practical hands-on education.
During discussions with Beverly’s assistant superintendent, the director of opportunity, access and equity, and the principal of Beverly High School, a significant local need is for more slots for Beverly students at Essex Tech was identified. The district is working diligently to back fill the gaps with programs like mornings in Beverly and afternoons at Essex Tech, and increased STEM programs in the middle and elementary schools.
Even though Beverly didn’t reestablish an updated the Claude H. Patten Trade School when the new high school was built, nor were the floors installed in the new middle school to have four technology laboratories. Beverly should be able, like Swampscott, to provide a broader tactile educational experience.
Swampscott High School’s Innovation Pathway Program in Advanced Manufacturing will include 3-D printers, replicators, a laser cutter and a computer numerical control machine.
Plan Beverly identified medical/biotech as a major opportunity for local employment with Cell Signaling expanding, New England Biolabs returning and related businesses in the Cummings Center. Maybe Beverly should take a lead from Peabody. They will purchase simulation-based training equipment for medical assistant students. Again with all the local medical talents I’m sure they could recommend better equipment and study units to further enhance Beverly’s biotech enrichment programs.
So a good article as far as it went. But what’s Beverly’s share and how will it be used?
George Binns
Beverly
