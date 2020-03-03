To the editor:
On Feb. 26, Christian Wade reported that Columbia Gas of Massachusetts would be sold to its competitor, Eversource Energy, for $1.1 billion hours after federal prosecutors announced an agreement to settle criminal charges against Columbia for its complicity in the Merrimack Valley gas fires and explosions.
Columbia Gas in its plea deal has publicly accepted responsibility for the disaster and will pay a $53 million dollar fine through its parent company NiSource, while simultaneously selling its interests.
NiSource will forfeit any profits from the deal and effectively “ cease and desist any and all gas pipeline and distribution activities” in Massachusetts. Safety measures will have to be implemented for all service areas and states the Indiana-based parent company operates in.
Wade reported that the company also reached a $143 million settlement with residents in a class action lawsuit. It has also been reported that an undisclosed settlement with the family of 18-year-old Leonel Rondon, who was tragically killed in the disaster, was reached.
The community has certainly suffered terrible disruption and losses due to mismanagement related to numerous operational failings. According to special agent in charge of the Boston FBI office, Joseph Bonavolonta, Columbia’s records were outdated and incomplete and over-pressurization was a known risk. Buried control lines were inadequately accounted for and many requiring removal and relocation were not.
Ni Source, the parent company of Columbia, is valued at $10.2 billion. So a sale of $1.1 billion of Columbia may likely be a bargain.
But the real work should begin now to restore public confidence.
Senators Barry Finegold, D-Andover. and Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, have provided consistent advocacy to protect residents. Recently, they, along with U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, have promoted the idea of directing the $53 million fine to the communities affected. Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera was the first public official who strongly advocated for Columbia Gas to be expelled from Massachusetts immediately after the disaster. These leaders, however, are missing the mark at this critical time.
Eversource is a competitor of Columbia Gas and has limited operating history in the service area. Therefore, on the day they assume control they will only have the ineffective records and infrastructure transferred to them from Columbia Gas.
Additionally, many of the gas pipes throughout the Merrimack Valley that have not been replaced may be old and in need of repair or replacement. Our legislators who to date have provided effective leadership should now direct their attention to ensuring that regulatory authority is sharply focused to assist both Eversource and the affected cities and towns to coordinate a rapid response to bring safety standards to a level that has yet to be achieved.
Eversource is not a magic wand. And hopefully they will be well capitalized to invest quickly in significantly raising safety standards. Directing the fine to victims is therefore less important.
A task force of inspectors, regulators, engineers, legislators and company officials should be immediately convened and time-tables set for raising the bar on gas safety in the Merrimack Valley.
Restoration of faith can only come about by focused action now.
The residents are owed that.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.