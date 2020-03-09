To the editor:
The recently published book “JFK the Last Speech” tells the story about President Kennedy coming to Amherst College to dedicate the Robert Frost Library, only three weeks before his assassination. In his speech he said, “With privilege comes responsibility.” All of us at Amherst were privileged to be there.
He motivated us to go forward in our lives to give to the public good. Many of my classmates took this as a challenge that forever changed their lives.
Today we first ask, “What’s in it for me?” Instead let us be motivated for the good of others. We now have the opportunity to pick our leader for the next four years. We need leaders who will pick up the torch lit by Kennedy and exhort us to think first of what will help all of us.
Appleton Mason III
Beverly
