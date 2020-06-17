To the editor:
The Danvers dog park being closed, I let my dog off the leash at a local park. The policeman on duty there uses his common sense and applies the spirit of the leash law: No threat to public health or safety, no problem. Sometimes the officer will wave as he leaves. When my dog Wally, a friendly, loving golden retriever, sees another human being coming on the scene, he trots over and sits in front of the person wagging his tail until he gets what he wants: Some pettin’. (I know — isn’t that adorable!).
Last week, a car pulled up in the parking lot and two people got out and sat on the fence. Although they were 100 yards away, Wally saw them and galloped off to do his meet and greet. As I got closer to the couple, I saw two things: Wally was staying 20 feet away from them and was barking furiously; the couple were people of color (as they say nowadays), the first two people of color Wally had ever seen. Visions of a racial incident went through my mind. I must not say something like, “I don’t know why he’s acting this way. He’s never done this before.” But the couple were smiling, and finally Wally did his love-me thing with both of them: Just two more humans to love.
As I left, the man smiled, “We have a dog, too.”
Jim McNiff
Danvers